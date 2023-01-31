Resurgence: New Berlin fights back to beat Petersburg PORTA 58-38

New Berlin couldn't stay out of its own way in the first quarter, but turned the tables in a 58-38 win over Petersburg PORTA in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.

Petersburg PORTA authored a promising start, taking a 16-9 advantage over New Berlin at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Jays took a 23-22 lead over the Pretzels heading to the half locker room.

New Berlin broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-32 lead over Petersburg PORTA.

The Pretzels got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 25-6 edge.

