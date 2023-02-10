Raymond Lincolnwood shook off some early rust and roared away from Springfield Calvary 71-52 at Raymond Lincolnwood High on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Springfield Calvary, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Raymond Lincolnwood through the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers' shooting darted in front for a 26-25 lead over the Saints at the half.

Raymond Lincolnwood jumped to a 43-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 28-16 edge.

