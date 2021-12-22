Riverton pushes over Decatur Lutheran 51-40

Riverton grabbed a 51-40 victory at the expense of Decatur Lutheran on December 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 14, Riverton faced off against Clinton and Decatur Lutheran took on Sullivan on December 17 at Decatur Lutheran. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.