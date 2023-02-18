Impressive was a ready adjective for Robinson's 61-27 throttling of Sullivan in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 18.

The first quarter gave Robinson a 19-8 lead over Sullivan.

The Maroons fought to a 37-12 intermission margin at the Redskins' expense.

Robinson thundered to a 57-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-4 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Sullivan faced off against St Elmo-Brownstown. For results, click here.

