Springfield grabbed a 58-48 victory at the expense of Rochester in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 18.

The first quarter gave Springfield a 14-9 lead over Rochester.

The Rockets showed their spirit while rallying to within 29-26 at halftime.

Rochester moved ahead of Springfield 41-37 to start the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Senators, as they climbed out of a hole with a 58-48 scoring margin.

The last time Springfield and Rochester played in a 52-38 game on Feb. 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.

