Rochester ends the party for Rantoul Township 70-58

Saddled up and ready to go, Rochester spurred past Rantoul Township 70-58 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Rochester and Rantoul Township played in a 47-42 game on December 28, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Rantoul Township faced off against Mattoon and Rochester took on Taylorville on December 17 at Rochester High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
