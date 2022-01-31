Rochester escapes close call with Springfield Lanphier 61-53

Rochester upended Springfield Lanphier for a narrow 61-53 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 25, Rochester faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield Lanphier took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 25 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.