Rochester finds small margin for win in tilt with Springfield 50-44

Rochester topped Springfield 50-44 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 4.
In recent action on December 29, Rochester faced off against Taylorville and Springfield took on New Lenox Lincoln-Way West on December 29 at New Lenox Lincoln-Way West High School. Click here for a recap
The Rockets' shooting moved to a 20-12 lead over the Senators at the intermission.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Rochester had enough offense to deny Springfield in the end.
