Rochester nips Jacksonville in scare 41-35

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Rochester didn't mind, dispatching Jacksonville 41-35 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 11.

Jacksonville started on steady ground by forging a 17-11 lead over Rochester at the end of the first quarter.

Rochester broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-25 lead over Jacksonville.

It was a nail-biter in the final quarter when Rochester and Jacksonville both had the scoreboard blinking in a 41-35 knot.

