 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester nips Jacksonville in scare 41-35

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Rochester didn't mind, dispatching Jacksonville 41-35 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 11.

Jacksonville started on steady ground by forging a 17-11 lead over Rochester at the end of the first quarter.

Rochester broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-25 lead over Jacksonville.

It was a nail-biter in the final quarter when Rochester and Jacksonville both had the scoreboard blinking in a 41-35 knot.

In recent action on January 4, Jacksonville faced off against Normal University and Rochester took on Springfield on January 4 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Who will coach the Chicago Bears next?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News