Rochester outlasts Normal University in topsy-turvy battle 54-44

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Rochester will take its 54-44 victory over Normal University in Illinois boys basketball action on December 16.
The last time Normal University and Rochester played in a 69-47 game on February 7, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Rochester faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Normal University took on Chatham Glenwood on December 9 at Chatham Glenwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
