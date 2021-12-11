Rochester pockets solid victory over Clinton 50-46

Mighty close, mighty fine, Rochester wore a victory shine after clipping Clinton 50-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on November 30, Rochester faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Clinton took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 3 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
