Rochester finally found a way to top Jacksonville 58-54 at Jacksonville High on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Rochester drew first blood by forging a 13-5 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Crimsons made it 24-17.

Rochester moved to a 40-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 22-18 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Rochester and Jacksonville squared off with February 11, 2022 at Rochester High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Jacksonville faced off against Springfield Southeast . For results, click here. Rochester took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on February 3 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.