Rochester soars over Pleasant Plains 50-29

Rochester left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Pleasant Plains 50-29 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 22.

Rochester's shooting moved to a 26-12 lead over Pleasant Plains at the intermission.

The Rockets took charge over the Cardinals 44-21 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.