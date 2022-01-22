 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rochester soars over Pleasant Plains 50-29

Rochester left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Pleasant Plains 50-29 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 22.

In recent action on January 14, Pleasant Plains faced off against New Berlin and Rochester took on Jacksonville on January 11 at Jacksonville High School. Click here for a recap

Rochester's shooting moved to a 26-12 lead over Pleasant Plains at the intermission.

The Rockets took charge over the Cardinals 44-21 heading to the fourth quarter.

