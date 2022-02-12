Rochester survives taut tilt with Bethalto Civic Memorial 57-54

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Rochester nabbed it to nudge past Bethalto Civic Memorial 57-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Bethalto Civic Memorial started on steady ground by forging a 9-4 lead over Rochester at the end of the first quarter.

Bethalto Civic Memorial took a 23-15 lead over Rochester heading to the half locker room.

Bethalto Civic Memorial had a 34-33 edge on Rochester at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Rockets' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 24-20 scoring edge over the Eagles.

