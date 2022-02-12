 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester survives taut tilt with Bethalto Civic Memorial 57-54

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Rochester nabbed it to nudge past Bethalto Civic Memorial 57-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Bethalto Civic Memorial started on steady ground by forging a 9-4 lead over Rochester at the end of the first quarter.

Bethalto Civic Memorial took a 23-15 lead over Rochester heading to the half locker room.

Bethalto Civic Memorial had a 34-33 edge on Rochester at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Rockets' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 24-20 scoring edge over the Eagles.

Recently on February 7 , Rochester squared up on Normal University in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jimbo Covert talks Super Bowl and the greatness of the 1985 Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News