Rochester survives taut tilt with Decatur Eisenhower 46-42

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Rochester wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 46-42 over Decatur Eisenhower in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.

The Rockets' offense darted to a 30-18 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Rochester had enough offense to deny Decatur Eisenhower in the end.

