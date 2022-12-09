 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rochester triggers avalanche over Decatur Eisenhower 63-33

Rochester's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Decatur Eisenhower 63-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 9.

Last season, Rochester and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on January 25, 2022 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 3, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Jacksonville and Rochester took on Tolono Unity on December 2 at Rochester High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

