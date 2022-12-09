Rochester triggers avalanche over Decatur Eisenhower 63-33

Rochester's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Decatur Eisenhower 63-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 9.
Last season, Rochester and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on January 25, 2022 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Jacksonville and Rochester took on Tolono Unity on December 2 at Rochester High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.