 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester wins tense tussle with Jacksonville 51-47

  • 0

Rochester edged Jacksonville in a close 51-47 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 9-5 lead over Jacksonville.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Crimsons controlled the pace, taking a 23-21 lead into half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Rochester and Jacksonville locked in a 36-36 stalemate.

The Rockets' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-11 points differential.

In recent action on February 4, Rochester faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Springfield Lanphier on February 1 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Friday Q&A! When will Cardinals spring training start? Best team of current Mizzou, SLU and Illinois players?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News