Rochester wins tense tussle with Jacksonville 51-47

Rochester edged Jacksonville in a close 51-47 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Rochester a 9-5 lead over Jacksonville.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Crimsons controlled the pace, taking a 23-21 lead into half.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Rochester and Jacksonville locked in a 36-36 stalemate.
The Rockets' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-11 points differential.
In recent action on February 4, Rochester faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Springfield Lanphier on February 1 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.
