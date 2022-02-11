Rochester wins tense tussle with Jacksonville 51-47

Rochester edged Jacksonville in a close 51-47 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 9-5 lead over Jacksonville.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Crimsons controlled the pace, taking a 23-21 lead into half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Rochester and Jacksonville locked in a 36-36 stalemate.

The Rockets' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-11 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.