Rochester wins tense tussle with Springfield 45-44

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Rochester defeated Springfield 45-44 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 20.

The start wasn't the problem for Springfield, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Rochester through the end of the first quarter.

A half tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Springfield moved ahead by earning a 32-31 advantage over Rochester at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Rockets, as they climbed out of a hole with a 45-44 scoring margin.

