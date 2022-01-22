Rock Island clips Lincoln in tight victory 56-47

Rock Island posted a tight 56-47 win over Lincoln in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.
The Rocks made the first move by forging a 12-7 margin over the Railsplitters after the first quarter.
The Rocks' offense darted to a 56-44 lead over the Railsplitters at the intermission.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Rock Island had enough offense to deny Lincoln in the end.
