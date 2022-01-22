Rock Island clips Lincoln in tight victory 56-47

Rock Island posted a tight 56-47 win over Lincoln in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.

The Rocks made the first move by forging a 12-7 margin over the Railsplitters after the first quarter.

The Rocks' offense darted to a 56-44 lead over the Railsplitters at the intermission.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Rock Island had enough offense to deny Lincoln in the end.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.