Shaken, not stirred, Athens cracks Pawnee 67-27

Athens left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Pawnee 67-27 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
Athens made the first move by forging a 24-2 margin over Pawnee after the first quarter.
The Warriors' offense thundered to a 44-7 lead over the Indians at the intermission.
In recent action on December 21, Athens faced off against Williamsville and Pawnee took on Carlinville on December 21 at Pawnee High School. For a full recap, click here.
