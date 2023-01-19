 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shaken, not stirred, Catlin Salt Fork cracks Fithian Oakwood 57-24

Fithian Oakwood had no answers as Catlin Salt Fork compiled a 57-24 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Catlin Salt Fork and Fithian Oakwood played in a 46-44 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Armstrong and Fithian Oakwood took on Chrisman on January 6 at Chrisman High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

