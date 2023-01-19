Shaken, not stirred, Catlin Salt Fork cracks Fithian Oakwood 57-24

Fithian Oakwood had no answers as Catlin Salt Fork compiled a 57-24 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Catlin Salt Fork and Fithian Oakwood played in a 46-44 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Armstrong and Fithian Oakwood took on Chrisman on January 6 at Chrisman High School. Click here for a recap.
