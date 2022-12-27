Shaken, not stirred, Catlin Salt Fork cracks Georgetown-Ridge Farm 64-32

Catlin Salt Fork gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Georgetown-Ridge Farm 64-32 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Catlin Salt Fork faced off on January 22, 2022 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Chrisman and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Georgetown La Salette on December 16 at Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys Academy. Click here for a recap
