Shaken, not stirred, Catlin Salt Fork cracks Georgetown-Ridge Farm 64-32

Catlin Salt Fork gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Georgetown-Ridge Farm 64-32 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Catlin Salt Fork faced off on January 22, 2022 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 20, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Chrisman and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Georgetown La Salette on December 16 at Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys Academy. Click here for a recap

