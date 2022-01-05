Shaken, not stirred, Milford cracks Armstrong-Potomac 68-33

Milford handled Armstrong-Potomac 68-33 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 5.
In recent action on December 28, Milford faced off against Villa Grove and Armstrong-Potomac took on Broadlands Heritage on December 27 at Broadlands Heritage High School. Click here for a recap
