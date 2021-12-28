Shaken, not stirred, Neoga cracks Clinton 64-41

Neoga controlled the action to earn a strong 64-41 win against Clinton on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 22, Clinton faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Neoga took on Shelbyville on December 21 at Neoga High School. Click here for a recap
