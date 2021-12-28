Shaken, not stirred, Tuscola cracks Colfax Ridgeview 62-38

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tuscola broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 62-38 explosion on Colfax Ridgeview in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 23 , Tuscola squared up on Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Tuscola opened with a 24-11 advantage over Colfax Ridgeview through the first quarter.
Tuscola's offense roared to a 38-22 lead over Colfax Ridgeview at halftime.
Tuscola's reign showed as it carried a 49-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.