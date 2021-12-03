Shaken, not stirred, Warrensburg-Latham cracks Argenta-Oreana 63-25

Warrensburg-Latham showered the scoreboard with points to drown Argenta-Oreana 63-25 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Warrensburg-Latham fought to a 41-10 half margin at Argenta-Oreana's expense.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.