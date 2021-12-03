 Skip to main content
Shaken, not stirred, Warrensburg-Latham cracks Argenta-Oreana 63-25

Warrensburg-Latham showered the scoreboard with points to drown Argenta-Oreana 63-25 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Warrensburg-Latham fought to a 41-10 half margin at Argenta-Oreana's expense.

