Shelbyville dismantles Sullivan in convincing manner 46-24

Shelbyville left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sullivan 46-24 in Illinois boys basketball on January 7.
The Rams opened with a 20-4 advantage over the Redskins through the first quarter.
Shelbyville's shooting stormed to a 30-8 lead over Sullivan at the intermission.
Shelbyville's might showed as it carried a 39-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 29, Shelbyville faced off against Nokomis and Sullivan took on Palestine-Hutsonville Coop on December 29 at Palestine-Hutsonville Coop. Click here for a recap
