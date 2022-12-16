Shelbyville dispatches Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54-42

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Shelbyville still prevailed 54-42 against Paxton-Buckley-Loda in Illinois boys basketball on December 16.
The last time Shelbyville and Paxton-Buckley-Loda played in a 42-36 game on December 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Hoopeston and Shelbyville took on Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op on December 9 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op. For more, click here.
