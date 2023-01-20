Shelbyville edges Sullivan in tough test 43-34

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Shelbyville chalked up in tripping Sullivan 43-34 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 20.
Last season, Shelbyville and Sullivan squared off with January 7, 2022 at Shelbyville High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Shelbyville faced off against Clinton and Sullivan took on Tuscola on January 13 at Sullivan High School. Click here for a recap.
