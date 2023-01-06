Shelbyville mauls Tuscola in strong effort 52-31

Shelbyville showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Tuscola 52-31 in Illinois boys basketball on January 6.
Last season, Tuscola and Shelbyville squared off with January 14, 2022 at Tuscola High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 28, Tuscola faced off against Monticello and Shelbyville took on Nokomis on December 28 at Nokomis High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.