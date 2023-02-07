It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Shelbyville will take its 61-42 victory over Moweaqua Central A&M in Illinois boys basketball on February 7.

In recent action on January 28, Moweaqua Central A&M faced off against Clinton . For more, click here. Shelbyville took on Clinton on January 31 at Shelbyville High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.