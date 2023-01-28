Shelbyville secures a win over Warrensburg-Latham 56-41

Playing with a winning hand, Shelbyville trumped Warrensburg-Latham 56-41 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.
In recent action on January 17, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Tuscola and Shelbyville took on Sullivan on January 20 at Shelbyville High School. For results, click here.
