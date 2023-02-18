Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Shelbyville, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Paris 69-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 18.

Recently on Feb. 11, Shelbyville squared off with Louisville North Clay in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

