Shelbyville survives taut tilt with Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42-36

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Shelbyville nabbed it to nudge past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42-36 on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Rams made the first move by forging a 27-20 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

Shelbyville's upper hand showed as it carried a 36-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rams' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 6-2 scoring edge over the Panthers.

