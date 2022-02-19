Shelbyville takes a toll on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 54-41

No quarter was granted as Shelbyville blunted Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's plans 54-41 on February 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 12, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick and Shelbyville took on Louisville North Clay on February 12 at Shelbyville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
