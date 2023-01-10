Some kind of impressive: Argenta-Oreana pounds Broadlands Heritage 63-41

Argenta-Oreana rolled past Broadlands Heritage for a comfortable 63-41 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 10.
Last season, Argenta-Oreana and Broadlands Heritage faced off on February 9, 2022 at Broadlands Heritage High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Broadlands Heritage took on Toledo Cumberland on January 3 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.