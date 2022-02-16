Some kind of impressive: Bethany Okaw Valley pounds Argenta-Oreana 72-43

Bethany Okaw Valley's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Wednesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 72-43 win over Argenta-Oreana in Illinois boys basketball action on February 16.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.