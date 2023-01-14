 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some kind of impressive: Dunlap pounds Rantoul 74-47

  • 0

Rantoul got no credit and no consideration from Dunlap, which slammed the door 74-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.

Last season, Dunlap and Rantoul squared off with December 28, 2021 at Dunlap High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Rantoul faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News