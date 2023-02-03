Eureka's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Fisher during a 73-43 blowout for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 3.

The last time Eureka and Fisher played in a 76-27 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.

