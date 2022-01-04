Some kind of impressive: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley pounds Fisher 65-35

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's river of points eventually washed away Fisher in a 65-35 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Falcons made the first move by forging a 16-5 margin over the Bunnies after the first quarter.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley opened a huge 38-20 gap over Fisher at the intermission.
The third quarter gave Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley a 46-25 lead over Fisher.
In recent action on December 21, Fisher faced off against Cerro Gordo and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Fithian Oakwood on December 29 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.