Some kind of impressive: Jacksonville Routt Catholic pounds Pawnee 57-33

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Pawnee 57-33 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 19.
In recent action on February 11, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Mt Sterling Brown County and Pawnee took on Staunton on February 12 at Pawnee High School. For a full recap, click here.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic pulled ahead in front of Pawnee 57-33 to begin the second quarter.
