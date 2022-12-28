 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some kind of impressive: Marion pounds Jacksonville 65-33

Marion left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Jacksonville from start to finish for a 65-33 victory during this Arkansas boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Marion and Jacksonville squared off with December 29, 2021 at Marion High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 17, Jacksonville squared off with Glenview Glenbrook South in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

