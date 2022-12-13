Some kind of impressive: Tuscola pounds Broadlands Heritage 54-22

It was a tough night for Broadlands Heritage which was overmatched by Tuscola in this 54-22 verdict.
In recent action on December 7, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Westville and Tuscola took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on December 6 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
