A sigh of relief filled the air in Springfield Calvary's locker room after a trying 69-68 test with Winchester West Central Coop in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Winchester West Central Coop showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-13 advantage over Springfield Calvary as the first quarter ended.

The Cougars took a 31-23 lead over the Saints heading to the halftime locker room.

Winchester West Central Coop had a 50-44 edge on Springfield Calvary at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Saints pulled off a stirring 25-18 fourth quarter to trip the Cougars.

