Springfield Calvary casts spell on Maroa-Forsyth 51-47

Yes, Springfield Calvary looked relaxed while edging Maroa-Forsyth, but no autographs please after its 51-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 3.

Springfield Calvary darted in front of Maroa-Forsyth 17-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Saints fought to a 32-28 half margin at the Trojans' expense.

Maroa-Forsyth moved ahead of Springfield Calvary 40-39 to start the final quarter.

The Trojans' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 12-7 by the Saints.

