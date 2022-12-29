 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Calvary casts spell on Tremont 72-63

Springfield Calvary didn't flinch, finally repelling Tremont 72-63 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29.

In recent action on December 20, Springfield Calvary faced off against Auburn and Tremont took on Fisher on December 16 at Tremont High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

