Springfield Calvary ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Mt. Pulaski 82-58 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 27, Springfield Calvary faced off against Springfield Lutheran . Click here for a recap. Mt Pulaski took on Buffalo Tri-City on January 31 at Buffalo Tri-City High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.