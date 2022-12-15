Springfield Calvary dominates Peoria Quest Charter 88-59

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Springfield Calvary's performance in an 88-59 destruction of Peoria Quest Charter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 10, Springfield Calvary faced off against Athens and Peoria Quest Charter took on New Berlin on December 9 at New Berlin High School. For a full recap, click here.
