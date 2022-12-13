Springfield Calvary makes Buffalo Tri-City walk the plank 75-38

Springfield Calvary raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 75-38 win over Buffalo Tri-City on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 5, Buffalo Tri-City faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Springfield Calvary took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 3 at Springfield Calvary Academy. For a full recap, click here.
