It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Springfield Calvary wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 49-48 over Madison in Illinois boys basketball on March 1.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Madison faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood . For results, click here. Springfield Calvary took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on Feb. 24 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.

